David J Yvars Group Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.79. 21,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

