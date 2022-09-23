David J Yvars Group Purchases 542 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

David J Yvars Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

