David J Yvars Group Sells 1,692 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

David J Yvars Group cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund makes up 0.8% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

CII stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,090. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

