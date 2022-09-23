David Michery Sells 750,000 Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,843,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, David Michery sold 350,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $392,000.00.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MULN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 159,564,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,938,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

