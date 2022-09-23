DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $100.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.43.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after buying an additional 686,655 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 6.7% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,133,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,192,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

