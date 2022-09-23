Decentr (DEC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $136,945.00

Decentr (DEC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Decentr has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentr has a market capitalization of $18.00 million and $136,945.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentr

Decentr’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,584,085 coins. Decentr’s official website is decentr.net. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentr

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a new currency. Companies have been selling users' stolen data for over a decade now – raw user data that actually belongs to them. Decentr returns the control – and value – of users' data to them, the user.”

