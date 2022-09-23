DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $1,279.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,395,294 coins. The official website for DEEPSPACE is deepspace.game. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

