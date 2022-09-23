DeFi of Thrones (DOTX) Price Down 0.1% This Week

DeFi of Thrones (DOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One DeFi of Thrones coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi of Thrones has a total market capitalization of $63,311.73 and $10,485.00 worth of DeFi of Thrones was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi of Thrones has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004376 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011140 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
DeFi of Thrones Coin Profile
DeFi of Thrones’ total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,657,075 coins. DeFi of Thrones’ official message board is medium.com/@defiofthrones. The official website for DeFi of Thrones is defiofthrones.io. DeFi of Thrones’ official Twitter account is @DefiOfThrones and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DeFi of Thrones Coin Trading
