DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $45.33 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for about $79.25 or 0.00409563 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $45.33 million and approximately $644,813.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins and its circulating supply is 571,994 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

