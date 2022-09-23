Delta Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.02 Million (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Delta has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Delta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delta has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005330 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,711.69 or 0.99652204 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00068499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002168 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00078079 BTC.

Delta Profile

Delta (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,077 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

