Deri Protocol Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,657,680 coins. The official website for Deri Protocol is deri.finance. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

