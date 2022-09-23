Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Reduced by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $5.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. 646,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,437,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

