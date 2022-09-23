Dexus Industria REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:DXI)

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About Dexus Industria REIT
