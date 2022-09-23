DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. DA Davidson raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.60. 32,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,266. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

