Digital Fitness Hits 1-Day Volume of $179,206.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $179,206.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.