Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.18

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.18 and traded as high as $32.36. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 68,736 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $279,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $279,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $61,455.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,058.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 259,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,956 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

