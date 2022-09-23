Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.59

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.59 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 202525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.44.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,586.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 346,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,694,000 after buying an additional 109,493 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.