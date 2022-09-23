Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSTL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 204,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,858. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.