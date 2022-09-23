Doge Killer (LEASH) Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Doge Killer coin can currently be purchased for $443.64 or 0.02371707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doge Killer has a market cap of $47.76 million and $732,030.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Doge Killer Coin Profile

Doge Killer’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doge Killer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doge Killer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

