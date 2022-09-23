Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.47.

DLTR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.64. 39,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,487. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

