Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.36.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ traded up $9.86 on Friday, hitting $330.00. 1,384,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.62 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

