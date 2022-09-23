Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 5,951 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,626.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Domo stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 460,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,394. The stock has a market cap of $575.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.55. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

