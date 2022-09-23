Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) COO Sells $64,350.00 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,687.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 460,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $575.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.55.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Domo by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

