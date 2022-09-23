Draken Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (DRK)

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Draken has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. One Draken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Draken has a total market capitalization of $303,700.12 and approximately $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005763 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken Coin Profile

Draken (CRYPTO:DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Draken

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Draken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Draken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

