Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.40

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 6395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

Insider Transactions at Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

