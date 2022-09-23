Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Market Cap Tops $868,639.95 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $868,639.95 and $17,042.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,407.22 or 1.00009011 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005794 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00063873 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

DUCK is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

