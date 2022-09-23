DuPont de Nemours Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,496 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 94% compared to the average daily volume of 2,833 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $4,996,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 387,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 35.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 24,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,145. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

