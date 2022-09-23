dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 29,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 34,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

