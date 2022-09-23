Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.53.

EMN stock traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,992. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after buying an additional 165,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,317.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 159,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,269,000 after buying an additional 123,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $8,797,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

