Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading Down 4.5%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 410,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,810,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ebang International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 580,723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebang International by 81.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 383,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ebang International during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ebang International by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebang International during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

