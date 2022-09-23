Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $8.90. Edap Tms shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 52,351 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Edap Tms Stock Down 3.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $286.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
See Also
