Eden Reaches Market Capitalization of $313,050.84 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Eden has a total market capitalization of $313,050.84 and approximately $93.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eden has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.48 or 1.00058765 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00059345 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063639 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

