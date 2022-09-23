Edge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,153.00 (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Edge coin can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Edge has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $14,153.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edge has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Edge Profile
Edge launched on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Edge Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.
