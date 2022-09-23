EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.22) to €6.10 ($6.22) in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.60.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $58.64.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

