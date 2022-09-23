Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,012. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $101.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

