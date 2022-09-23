Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Lessened by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Shares of EW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 80,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,012. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

