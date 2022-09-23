eGain (EGAN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN):

9/22/2022 – eGain was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/21/2022 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

9/12/2022 – eGain was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/9/2022 – eGain had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/19/2022 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2022 – eGain was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. 78,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.31. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,013,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in eGain during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in eGain during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

