Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.
NYSE:ESTC traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.90. 23,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,473. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.15.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
