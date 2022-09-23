Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.15.

ESTC traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.71. 23,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Elastic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

