Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.37. Electromed shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 24,082 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eurobank EFG assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Electromed Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $92.38 million, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Research analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Electromed by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in Electromed by 4.5% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Articles

