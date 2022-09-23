Elk Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,620.00 (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Elk Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elk Finance has a total market capitalization of $415,338.78 and approximately $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004433 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Elk Finance
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ElkFinance. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elk Finance Coin Trading
