Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.27. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 2,952 shares changing hands.
Ellomay Capital Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $277.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 44.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellomay Capital
Ellomay Capital Company Profile
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.
