Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Down 6.3%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.07). Approximately 2,684,585 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,491,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.57 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.
Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
