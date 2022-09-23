Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Down 6.3%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.07). Approximately 2,684,585 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,491,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Emmerson Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.57 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emmerson

Emmerson Company Profile

In other news, insider Rupert Joy acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($11,841.47).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

