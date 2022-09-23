Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 5580740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02 ($0.01).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of £6.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.98.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.