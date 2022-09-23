Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Stock Price Down 9%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Enagas Stock Down 9.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

