ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.11

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 42390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend
About ENAGAS S A/ADR
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
Featured Stories
