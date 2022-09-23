Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 175,405 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 7.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $40,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,069. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

