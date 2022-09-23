Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.20

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 4576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $953.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

