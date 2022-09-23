Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 61,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,411,092 shares.The stock last traded at $13.32 and had previously closed at $14.55.

ERF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Enerplus Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Enerplus by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 590,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enerplus by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 75,399 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

