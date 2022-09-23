Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Reduced by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 3.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 243,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

